Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295

Kenneth Bender


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Bender Obituary
Kenneth Bender

06/07/1926 - 03/14/2020

Kenneth Bender, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 15, 2020. Ken was born in Toledo, Ohio, on June 7, 1926, to Bert and Ruth (Smith) Bender. Ken proudly served The United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific Theater on a destroyer—USS Case (DD-370). He also worked on Great Lake Freighters.

After being discharged from The United States Navy, Ken met the love of his life, Marie Wagner. They married on Aug. 7, 1948. They settled into a happy life and began a family.

After his wife passed, he joined his daughter's household and was very active. Included in his experiences, but not limited to these, he attended an Atlanta Braves game, visited The Smokey Mountains, went on the Honor Flight to Washington, took classes at The Toledo Museum of Art, and trained to become a Wood County Parks Volunteer. He was a constant spectator at his grandson's sporting events. He enjoyed being with others and was a calm, smiling presence people looked forward to seeing in the community. He will be greatly missed.

Ken was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Ken was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth N. Bender, and his wife, Marie Bender.

Surviving is his daughter, Janice (Richard) Bender-Benner; son, Thomas (Kathie) Bender; grandchildren, Lindsey Benner, Jacob Benner, Abigail (Trevor) Reiter, and Callie Bender. Also, surviving are Kenneth's brothers, Arthur and Bert (Rollie) Bender.

Private services for immediate family only per Ken's wishes.

In lieu of flowers, Ken requested donations be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society or a .

The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -