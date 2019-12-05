|
Kenneth "Keith" Campbell
Kenneth "Keith" Campbell, 66, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. He was born in Laredo, Texas on May 18, 1953 to Ken and Mary Ellen (Gunn) Campbell.
Keith graduated from Sylvania High School and received a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University. Keith joined the family business at age 16, until his retirement in 2018. He was the true visionary for Campbell Mechanical Services.
Keith was an avid boater having navigated throughout the Great Lakes and surrounding waters. He also enjoyed cruises, traveling, muscle cars, music and most of all spending time with his family.
Keith is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathryn (Cook) Campbell; son, K. Kristopher (Diana) Campbell, daughters, Kelsey Campbell and Kari (Joe) Christie all of Perrysburg, Ohio and sister, Katherine Blevins of Sylvania, Ohio. He adored his grandchildren Max, Kate, Luke, Ethan, and Theodore. He is also survived by his niece and nephews, Jacob, Colleen, and Michael. Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Keith's name to support the Dr. Tycel Phillips Research Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to "University of Michigan" and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website https://victors.us/keithcampbell to make your gift. Condolences may be made to the family online at:
Published in The Blade from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019