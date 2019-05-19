Kenneth Charles Hufford



Kenneth Charles Hufford, age 68, passed away on May 2, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice of Englewood, Florida, after a brief illness. K.C. was born on August 1, 1950, to Kenneth and Florence Hufford in Toledo, Ohio. He will be remembered by family and friends as a protective and loving husband and father, a problem solver, a builder and remodeler, a music lover, and an avid boater. K.C. is survived by his wife, Linda S. Hufford; children, Erin K. Garvey (Michael) and Walter A. Hufford; sister, Jane E. Downes (David); niece, Aimee S. Papierniak (Alec), and their children; as well as nieces and nephews in the Toledo area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Florence.



K.C. graduated from Sylvania High School in 1968 and began his studies in civil engineering at The Ohio State University. His three seasons in the OSU Marching Band were highlighted by performances at two Rose Bowl games and an inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. In 1971 he returned to the Sylvania area to join the family business.



K.C. worked as the technology coordinator for Blissfield Community Schools overseeing the installation of the original network of eight computers, which grew into the hundreds by the end of his career. During his tenure at Blissfield, K.C. invited interested high school students to intern in his department, ultimately leading to careers in computer science for some. Always excited by the new technologies available to educators, he was proud to keep Blissfield on the forefront with the hardware and software to help teachers. In addition to his work as technology coordinator, he was a strong supporter of the Blissfield bands.



Since his retirement in 2010, he and his wife traveled between their homes in Riga, Michigan, and the home they restored with their children in Rotonda West, Florida. Their greatest joys in retirement have been watching their children flourish, hosting family and friends who visited them in Florida, and enjoying the simple pleasures of long pontoon rides on the Intracoastal Waterway, island picnics, and reading books at anchor.



Following the wishes of the family, there will be no formal services. K.C.'s family looks forward to visits with those who knew him. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the kind caregivers at Englewood Community Hospital and Tidewell Hospice of Englewood. In his honor donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or an organization of the donor's choice.



Tidewell Hospice: tidewellhospice.org/home/giving



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019