Kenneth Christian "KC" Turvey
Kenneth Christian "KC" Turvey, 24, of Toledo, OH, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 2, 2020. KC was born on October 23, 1995 in Cleveland, OH. He was living in Toledo at the time of his death and working alongside his best friend since kindergarten, Noah Savory, at LE Savory Tree Service. KC was taken too soon. In his 24 years KC lived ten lifetimes. Traveling the country for work, he got to experience the beauty of our part of the world and had finally come back home to lay down his roots and start a family. One of the lucky ones, KC could stand alongside mother nature and appreciate her splendor. He was happiest camping, hiking, and kayaking. The pure love that shined from his soul will be greatly missed. While KC's life was tragically cut short, the family takes comfort in knowing that Aunt Thelma was waiting for her KC boy on the other side and has him back in her arms. Forever in our hearts, let the river take you home KC.
KC is survived by his mother and stepfather, Elisabeth Schweitzer and Todd Hicks; maternal grandmother, Teri Turvey; maternal grandfather, Thomas Turvey; stepbrother, Caleb Schweitzer; sisters, Caitlyn, Grace, Hope and Lily Schweitzer; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Ken and Jane Turvey and Virginia and Verdis Branson; great uncle, Bruce Branson; and great aunt, Thelma Turvey.
KC's Life Celebration will be Saturday August 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Anthony Coci officiating at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio.
Those wishing to attend KC's funeral may do so remotely by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/24370979
August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. The service will be available for viewing for 90 days.www.urbanskifuneralhome.com