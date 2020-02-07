Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Kenneth D. McVicker Obituary
Kenneth D. McVicker

Kenneth D. McVicker, 75, of Temperance, Michigan, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in his home. Born March 3, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Elmer E. and Viola M. (Riddlebaugh) McVicker. Kenneth attended the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus, Ohio. He married Beth E. Grubel on December 7, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio. Kenneth was a union printer for the Toledo Blade for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He also volunteered as a necrologist for the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association for 20 years. Kenneth was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Deaf, Toledo Deaf Club and Toledo Senior Deaf Club. He enjoyed traveling in his "beloved" RV van camper, flying his one seater ultralight, laying out model trains and riding his Terra Trike Traveler Bike.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Beth. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael McVicker.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd., Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Gardens. Fr. Michael A. Depcik, of St. John's Deaf Center in Detroit, MI, officiating. Memorials may be made to or .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020
