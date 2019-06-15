Kenneth D. Tenney



Kenneth D. Tenney Sr., 85 of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Ken was born May 21, 1934, in Waterville, OH, to parents Delmar and Helen (Bensman) Tenney. He was employed for more than 27 years with the Northwest Concrete Wall Company, before retiring in 1989. Ken was a member of Local 248, the Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579, and the Cousino Club. He loved the out of doors and was an avid fisherman. Ken enjoyed gathering berries and making wine. He enjoyed playing euchre with family and friends. Ken tended his woodstove and followed the Detroit Tigers.



He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years Henrietta (Oberthin) Tenney; daughter, Deborah Tenney Evans; sons, Kenneth D. Jr., Dale (Chappell), Charles (Jackie), and Steven (Cindy) Tenney; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and brother William D. Tenney; step-daughter Bonnie; step-son Rick (Joyce) and their children. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Louise Ankney; and brother, Gerald E. Tenney.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Sunday June 16th from 4:00 PM. until 8 PM. where Funeral Services will be held Monday the 17th at 11:00 AM.



Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the .



