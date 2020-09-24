Kenneth Dale MoserAugust 8, 1932 - September 23, 2020Kenneth Dale Moser, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio died on September 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born on August 8, 1932 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Merlin J. and Lulu M. (Kazmaier) Moser. On August 16, 1952 he married Rosalie H. Shufeldt, his high school sweetheart since their junior year in high school. They recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. Together they had 6 children. Christine (Chrissy), their special angel, passed away on November 14, 2004 and Dean Charles, who they lost tragically in a car accident on December 27, 1971. He is survived by his children, Cindy Reynolds (David Bauer), Laura Moser, Andrew (Michelle) Moser and Jeannie (Scott) Alexander, all of Bowling Green, Ohio.Dale graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1951. Dale was employed at Libbey Owens Ford in Rossford, Ohio for 34 years retiring in 1988. He was most importantly a proud lifelong farmer. He was baptized and married at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, Ohio where he was a member his entire life. He served as an usher for many years, and could always be seen in the balcony, the family's designated spot.His passion in life was farming. In 1969 Dale and Rosalie bought a farm and built a house near Tontogany, Ohio. Thereafter he bought many more farms, working harder each year. He loved his tractors and each one had a special purpose. He also enjoyed getting on his gator and riding wherever with his faithful canine buddy Junior. He loved the game of basketball. He was on the varsity for 3 years in high school and continued playing in a church league for many years. Dale had a basketball hoop in his barn and would on occasion shoot some hoops. He once made 53 foul shots in a row with Andy counting. When telling this story, he was quick to mention Andy only made 19. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, particularly basketball. They always felt the pressure was on when they were at the foul line, for grandpa was in the stands watching. He and Rosalie bowled for many years in a church league. They also played euchre on a regular basis and made many friends. Euchre was a family tradition, with the grandchildren learning at a young age. Regardless of the holiday or celebration or get together with the family, when dinner was done, it was "who's going to play cards." He was also a very good horseshoe player, occasionally winning at the annual Togany Fest. In their later years, Dale and Rosalie enjoyed traveling with their good friends Dick and Shirley Lardinais.Also surviving Dale are his grandchildren, Katie Reynolds, Timothy Dean Reynolds, Ellen Schwartz (Ethan), Daniel Moser, Janelle Moser, Lilly Downs (Nate), Tony Pasty (Reed), Drew Teifke, David Stelter and Montgomery Alexander and bonus grandchild, Noah Keifer. He also was blessed with two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Raegan Schwartz. His sister, Marilyn Halbert also survives him; as well as sisters-in- law, Tina Young, Betty Shufeldt, Lorna Shufeldt and Marcie Moser; and brothers-in-law, John Young, Dwight Shufeldt and Fritz Shufeldt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Norma A. Moser; and brother, Gerald M. Moser.Friends will be received on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Ohio until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Philabaum officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church or Wood Lane Residential, 545 Pearl St. D, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.