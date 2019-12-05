|
Kenneth "Dotsy" DeArmond
Kenneth "Dotsy" DeArmond of Northwood, Ohio formally longtime resident of Oregon, Ohio, passed away December 2, 2019 at age 84 years. He was born August 9, 1935 to Robert and Julia (Dantzer) DeArmond. Kenny married Judith Danison on April 29, 1959. Ken served in the Army during the Korea War as part of the Armored Tank Division.
He boxed in the Golden Gloves and the United States Army; winning titles in both. Kenny boxed Pro for two bouts. Then was hired into N.Y.C. Railroad as a machinist apprentice, carman and certified welder repairman for 41 years. He was also a carpenter and owned his own fencing company. Kenny was very accomplished in all sports venues including football, baseball, basketball, and cross country. He coached sports in the Oregon Recreation System for over 25 years, winning numerous championships. Kenny was an avid golfer; golfing in Waite has-beens league. For his golfing exploits he has been playing over 60 years, and is the proud owner of both hole-in-ones, and double eagles. Kenny was a die-hard Michigan Wolverine fan, as he would say, "GO BLUE!!" He also loved his Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions.
Kenny is survived by beloved wife, Judy, of 60 years; loving children, Jeffrey (Tammy) DeArmond, Denise DeArmond, Diana (Thomas) Bolton; grandchildren, Robert DeArmond, Tim Bolton, Bill Davenport, Erica (Todd) Dominique, Julie (Norm) Kujawa; great-grandchildren, Bryn, Kenley, Miley, Mason, Theo, Kendyll, and Nolan; and sister-in-law, Lilan DeArmond. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Timmy DeArmond; and brother, Al.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440. S. Coy Road on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made out to the , or the .
Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019