Kenneth E. Fuss
Kenneth "Kenny" E. Fuss, 91, of Point Place passed away on August 13, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center from a stroke. He was born in Toledo on August 9, 1929 to John and Ruth (Masell) Fuss.
Kenny graduated from Whitmer High School. He worked at many jobs but the one he enjoyed the most was making the ice for Holiday on Ice and Sonja Heine Ice Shows. After serving in the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany, he graduated from Bowling Green State University and taught Industrial Arts at many Toledo Schools retiring from Byrnedale Junior High in 1988.
He enjoyed traveling and made 6 trips to Alaska via the Alaska Highway and many trips to Copper Harbor, MI where he and his wife were married. He also enjoyed breakfast at McDonalds with his friends and having meals with his wife in his Jeep at Cullen Park, looking at the water and just relaxing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Campbell; nephews, Charles and Steven Hybarger; and niece, Janice (Robert) Striker and their families. He also has many relatives from Dorothy's family. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Ruth Hybarger.
As per Kenny's wishes, there will no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Auf Wiedersehen
