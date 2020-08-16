1/1
Kenneth E. Fuss
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth E. Fuss

Kenneth "Kenny" E. Fuss, 91, of Point Place passed away on August 13, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center from a stroke. He was born in Toledo on August 9, 1929 to John and Ruth (Masell) Fuss.

Kenny graduated from Whitmer High School. He worked at many jobs but the one he enjoyed the most was making the ice for Holiday on Ice and Sonja Heine Ice Shows. After serving in the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany, he graduated from Bowling Green State University and taught Industrial Arts at many Toledo Schools retiring from Byrnedale Junior High in 1988.

He enjoyed traveling and made 6 trips to Alaska via the Alaska Highway and many trips to Copper Harbor, MI where he and his wife were married. He also enjoyed breakfast at McDonalds with his friends and having meals with his wife in his Jeep at Cullen Park, looking at the water and just relaxing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Campbell; nephews, Charles and Steven Hybarger; and niece, Janice (Robert) Striker and their families. He also has many relatives from Dorothy's family. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Ruth Hybarger.

As per Kenny's wishes, there will no visitation or services. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Auf Wiedersehen

Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved