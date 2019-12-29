|
|
Kenneth E. Hamblin
Kenneth E. Hamblin, age 72, of Toledo, OH passed away at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1947 in Jellico, TN to Edward and Goldie (Done) Hamblin. Ken was employed as a tree trimmer at Penn Line, Nelson, and Asplundh companies for 30 years, retiring in 2010. If he was not in a tree, he could be found working on old cars. He was a hard worker and good provider, great father and loving papa.
Ken is survived by his wife, Linda Young; sons, Kenneth E. Saar, Danny (Lakeisha) Hamblin, and Jason Young; brother, Billy Glen (Mary) Hamblin; grandchildren, Celine Avalos, Kaylee Hamblin, Josie Carrizales, and Robert Bridges; great grandchildren, Kingston Avalos and McKenzie Williams; and sisters, Hazel Norman and Sheila Petry. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tina Ann Hamblin; son, Douglas Lee Young; and brothers, Frank, George, and Connie Hamblin.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home 5300 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH. Interment will take place privately at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a . Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019