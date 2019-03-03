Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Nesper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth E. Nesper Sr.

Obituary Kenneth E. Nesper, Sr.



Kenneth Edwin Nesper, Sr., 91, son of Bill and Gladys Nesper, passed away peacefully February 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Ken Nesper was born and raised in Perrysburg, OH, where he was well known throughout the community. He attended Perrysburg Schools and was the last surviving member of the 1943 undefeated Perrysburg football team. He graduated in 1946 and attended BGSU and Ohio Northern. He and his brother, Bill Nesper, grew up on Hickory St. in Perrysburg, where he would spend the rest of his life with his wife and children.



He started his career as a small business owner in the Service Station business, which lasted 26 years. His first station was located at Louisiana and Third St., then moved to East Boundary and Sandusky and finishing at the Amoco Station, located at the Junction of Rte. 20 and I-75, where Frisch's is now located. After retiring from the Service Station business, he was a substitute teacher at Penta County Vocational School in auto mechanics. He ended his work career as a Marine electrician working for several businesses at the Toledo Shipyard.



He married the love of his life, Betty Grace Holtgrieve, on August 28, 1948 in Angola, Indiana. They settled in the Nesper homestead on Hickory St., where they raised seven children.



Ken was a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix, mend or make new again. He and Betty renovated the circa 1834 home his grandparents lived in. It was here the five boys and two girls grew up in a loving and caring family. He enjoyed camping and traveling and took the family many places throughout the eastern U.S., including three world's fairs. He served for a number of years as the area field director for the National Campers and Hikers Association. As the children grew up and married, they spread their love of camping throughout the extended families. Every year, there would be the annual family "campout" where everyone would pitch a tent or trailer and have a weekend of fun, swimming, boating, hiking and of course camp fires. Ken loved the Great Lakes. He and Betty spent many weekends camping at Algonac State Park watching the lake freighters pass by.



His many hobbies included model railroading, civil war history, coin collecting, wood working, and snowmobiling with his brother and family in Northern Michigan. Each one of his hobbies has been passed down many of his children and grandchildren.



He was a constant in the lives of each of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved helping his children with projects and was always there when you needed him.



His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy. He had a special bond with each one of them. When you spoke with Ken, they were always a topic of conversation and his smile would get bigger and brighter as he told you stories about them.



He is now reunited with the love of his life, Betty. There is a deep loss within the family because his presence is no longer with us but know that his memories will last forever. He was a kind, loving and giving person, who was admired and looked up to by many people that knew him. His life was a blessing, his memory is a treasure; he's loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.



Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth E. Nesper Jr. (Christine Matthews), Washington, D.C., Kathy (Walter) Celley, Perrysburg, William N. (Melanie) Nesper, Perrysburg, Leonard (Charlene) Nesper, Perrysburg, Donald (Mary) Nesper, Perrysburg, Robert (Patricia) Nesper, Port Clinton, OH, and Amy Sue (Scott) Vitek, of Howell, MI: grandchildren, John Celley (Randa), Elizabeth (Ryan) Moore , Adrienne (Lou) Hunyor, Kristen Nesper, Beth (Ryan) McMichael, Paige Nesper, Robin (Patrick) Gray, Dennis (Stephanie) Nesper, Joshua Nesper, Jeremy (Colleen) Nesper, Sara Vitek, Eric Vitek, Kate Edwards (Joe Araguz), Jay (Mallory) Edwards and Patrick Edwards; great grandchildren, Bernard and Lila Celley, Anabelle Hunyor, Anavey Emerson, Raegan, Zachary, Ethan and Adam Gray, Maggie, Naomi and Zoe Nesper, Lainey and Lorelei Nesper, Mila Edwards and Beckett Araguz. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Nesper, parents William (Bill) and Gladys Nesper, Brother William (Bill) Nesper and great grandson, Nicholas Leonard Gray.



Friends will be received Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133). A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Perrysburg Schools Foundation or First Presbyterian Church, Perrysburg. Condolences may be made online to the family at:



