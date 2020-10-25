1/1
Kenneth E. Pinkney
1942 - 2020
Kenneth E. Pinkney

1/9/1942 - 10/19/2020

Kenneth Earl Pinkney, age 78, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. He was born on January 9th, 1942, in Pennsylvania to Harry and Louise Pinkney. Ken served in the U.S. Army. He was a school teacher at Jefferson Center and Scott High School.

He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jeanne; daughters, Debbie (Fred) Young, Kimberly Goodman, Jamie (Derrick) Penrod, and Rachel (Michael) Martinez; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Charles Payne; siblings, Harry, Clara May and Donald; and granddaughter, Mariah.

There will be no service. Ken's wishes were to be cremated. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Ken's name.

www.toledocremation.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
