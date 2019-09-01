Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Kenneth E. "Ken" Westray


1955 - 2019
Kenneth E. "Ken" Westray Obituary
Kenneth E. "Ken" Westray

Kenneth E. Westray, age 64, of Toledo, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born to Ralph and Nancy (Grote) Westray on January 9, 1955 in Toledo. For many years he worked as a machinist in his fathers tool and die shop, Tri West Die Incorp.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, K.C. Westray; step-son, Trent (Diana) Daniels; grandchildren, Kristopher Westray and Rosie Rock; siblings, Traci (Tom) James and Jeff (Debbie) Westray; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and canine companion, Chico. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Brenda Westray.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd.

To leave a special message for Ken's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
