Kenneth Earl Nodine Jr.
1944 - 2020
Kenneth Earl Nodine Jr.

Kenneth Earl Nodine Jr., age 76, of Toledo's Point Place Shoreland Community passed away, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was born April 9, 1944 in Toledo to Kenneth Earl and Jean B. (McMahon) Nodine. Kenneth was a veteran of the US Army. He was a machine operator for Riker Manufacturing. In his younger years, he enjoyed boating and fishing on the lake. Kenneth coached his sons' hockey team until they graduated from high school. He was an avid golfer and bowler who had several 299 games. His true passion was drag racing with his sons. Kenneth loved building and working on his race cars, especially his 1985 TransAm.

Kenneth is survived by his sons, Shane and Jesse Nodine; grandchildren, Rylee, Nick and Jamie; brother, Dave (Teri) Nodine; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be given to the American Heart Association.

hoeningfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
