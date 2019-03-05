Services Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Nesper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth Edwin Nesper Sr.

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Kenneth Edwin Nesper, Sr., the last surviving member of the 1943 undefeated Perrysburg High School football team and a man who went on to run local service stations while helping his wife raise seven children, died Feb. 26 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was 91.



Mr. Nesper was a lifelong Perrysburg resident, born in the front bedroom of a Perrysburg home along Hickory Street on March 16, 1927. He ended up spending the rest of his life living at houses on that street, one for 67 years.



His oldest child, Kenneth E. Nesper, Jr., said his father's death apparently resulted from complications after he suffered a fall three weeks ago and broke a hip.



He described his father as a friendly man who was somewhat modest about his accomplishments. He enjoyed being a mentor for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially on camping trips that served as midyear family reunions until the families often got together again for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.



"A lot of our family activities seemed to evolve around camp-outs. It was a way of tying everyone together," his son said of the camping trips. "He taught some of us how to fish and appreciated the outdoors."



Mr. Nesper was proud of being part of the Perrysburg High football team that went undefeated in 1943, but didn't dwell on it. That team was the first to go undefeated in the school's football history, which dates to 1911. The 1943 team was part of the era in which players wore heavy leather helmets that offered little protection.



Following his graduation from Perrysburg High in 1946, Mr. Nesper attended Bowling Green State University and Ohio Northern University but did not graduate from either. He instead met his future wife, the former Betty Grace Holtgrieve, and the couple started a family together after marrying on Aug. 28, 1948.



The couple raised their five sons and two daughters in an 1834 home Mr. Nesper's grandparents had lived in.



His working life began by owning or operating service stations for 26 years.



The first was at Louisiana Avenue and Third Street, followed by a station at East Boundary and Sandusky streets.



He ultimately managed an Amoco station near State Rt. 20 and I-75.



The second phase of his career began as a substitute auto mechanics teacher at Penta County Vocational School, and he eventually finished out his working days as a marine electrician working for several businesses at the Toledo Shipyard.



Mr. Nesper served several years as the area field director for the National Campers and Hikers Association. His hobbies included model railroading, Civil War history, coin collecting, woodworking, and snowmobiling.



"He was very family-oriented," Mr. Nesper, Jr. said. "He led by example."



He said his father helped support those who wanted to attended college, as well as other endeavors.



"We knew he was there to support us if we needed it," Mr. Nesper, Jr. said.



Survivors include Mr. Nesper Sr.'s five sons, Kenneth E. Nesper, Jr., William N. Nesper, Leonard Nesper, Donald Nesper, and Robert Nesper; his two daughters, Kathy Celley and Amy Sue Vitek; 15 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.



Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. S. Boundary St., Perrysburg, where the funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday.



The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Perrysburg Schools Foundation or First Presbyterian Church, Perrysburg.



This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6079, or on Twitter @ecowriterohio. Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2019