Kenneth E. 45KM McCartney
Kenneth Engler McCartney, 45KM, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born March 27, 1932, in Toledo, OH, to parents Philip and Elsie (Engler) McCartney. He was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School and the University of Toledo in 1957. Kenneth was a founding member of the Northwest Ohio Genealogy Society. He was a longtime member of the Mayflower Society and the Sanford L. Collins Masonic Lodge F&AM, where he served as Grand Master.
Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of more than 68 years, Carlene Ann (Barnes) McCartney; daughter Rebecca (Jerald) Miller; son Craig (Suzie) McCartney; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brothers David and Larry McCartney. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother John and sister Phyllis.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, December 11th from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 12:00 P.M.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Northern Light #40 Masonic Lodge, 119 W. Wayne St. Maumee, OH, 43537.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019