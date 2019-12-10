Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth McCartney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Engler McCartney


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Engler McCartney Obituary
Kenneth E. 45KM McCartney

Kenneth Engler McCartney, 45KM, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born March 27, 1932, in Toledo, OH, to parents Philip and Elsie (Engler) McCartney. He was a 1950 graduate of Macomber High School and the University of Toledo in 1957. Kenneth was a founding member of the Northwest Ohio Genealogy Society. He was a longtime member of the Mayflower Society and the Sanford L. Collins Masonic Lodge F&AM, where he served as Grand Master.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of more than 68 years, Carlene Ann (Barnes) McCartney; daughter Rebecca (Jerald) Miller; son Craig (Suzie) McCartney; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and brothers David and Larry McCartney. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brother John and sister Phyllis.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, December 11th from 10:00 A.M. until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 12:00 P.M.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the Northern Light #40 Masonic Lodge, 119 W. Wayne St. Maumee, OH, 43537.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -