Kenneth F. Umphrey
Kenneth F. Umphrey, 86, of Sylvania OH, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1933 in Coloma, MI to Lewis M. and Mildred (Krieger) Umphrey. Kenneth married Carolyn Meyer on July 14, 1956 and together they raised 3 daughters.
Kenneth graduated from Coloma High School in 1951, attended Agriculture short courses at Michigan State University and took various business classes at the University of Toledo. He grew up on the family centennial fruit farm. He joined the US Army in 1955 as a radio operator. He began working in the propane gas business in 1959, retiring from Amerigas Propane Co. as a plant manager. He was active in the Ohio L.P. Gas Association, in various positions, including president. He was a long-time active member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder. Ken sang in church choirs for 60 years and was a member in a Barbershop chorus and quartet.
Kenneth and Carolyn traveled throughout the United States and overseas, visiting Greece last year. He loved fishing, downhill skiing, and golfing. He volunteered for the Jamie Farr/Marathon Classic LPGA Golf Tournament for over 20 years. He and Carolyn were "snowbirds" spending winters in Davenport, FL. They spent 33 years enjoying the "lake life" at their cottage on Pine Canyon Lake in Angola, IN where they entertained their family and friends often.
Ken is survived by Carolyn, his loving wife of 63 years; daughters, Karla (Randy) Ries, Lori (Scott) Saunders, Terri (Robert) Goldmann; grandchildren, Jocelyn (David) Steffes, Brian (Molly) Saunders, Alan Saunders, Shari Saunders, Matthew Goldmann; and brother, Virgil Umphrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Ermine Umphrey, Lolita Piedt, Boyd Umphrey; and grandson, Craig Ries.
Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. The funeral service will be held at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 A.M. where the body will lie in state one-hour prior. Entombment will be at Highland Memory Gardens on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:45 P.M. The family suggests contributions to Good Shepard Lutheran Church or a .
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019