Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shephard Lutheran Church
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shephard Lutheran Church
Toledo, OH
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:45 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Umphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth F. Umphrey


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth F. Umphrey Obituary
Kenneth F. Umphrey

Kenneth F. Umphrey, 86, of Sylvania OH, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 9, 1933 in Coloma, MI to Lewis M. and Mildred (Krieger) Umphrey. Kenneth married Carolyn Meyer on July 14, 1956 and together they raised 3 daughters.

Kenneth graduated from Coloma High School in 1951, attended Agriculture short courses at Michigan State University and took various business classes at the University of Toledo. He grew up on the family centennial fruit farm. He joined the US Army in 1955 as a radio operator. He began working in the propane gas business in 1959, retiring from Amerigas Propane Co. as a plant manager. He was active in the Ohio L.P. Gas Association, in various positions, including president. He was a long-time active member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church where he served as an Elder. Ken sang in church choirs for 60 years and was a member in a Barbershop chorus and quartet.

Kenneth and Carolyn traveled throughout the United States and overseas, visiting Greece last year. He loved fishing, downhill skiing, and golfing. He volunteered for the Jamie Farr/Marathon Classic LPGA Golf Tournament for over 20 years. He and Carolyn were "snowbirds" spending winters in Davenport, FL. They spent 33 years enjoying the "lake life" at their cottage on Pine Canyon Lake in Angola, IN where they entertained their family and friends often.

Ken is survived by Carolyn, his loving wife of 63 years; daughters, Karla (Randy) Ries, Lori (Scott) Saunders, Terri (Robert) Goldmann; grandchildren, Jocelyn (David) Steffes, Brian (Molly) Saunders, Alan Saunders, Shari Saunders, Matthew Goldmann; and brother, Virgil Umphrey. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Ermine Umphrey, Lolita Piedt, Boyd Umphrey; and grandson, Craig Ries.

Family and friends may gather at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4 P.M. until 8 P.M. The funeral service will be held at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 A.M. where the body will lie in state one-hour prior. Entombment will be at Highland Memory Gardens on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:45 P.M. The family suggests contributions to Good Shepard Lutheran Church or a .

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -