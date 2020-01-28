Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Kenneth Ford Wills Sr.


1934 - 2020
Kenneth Ford Wills Sr.

Kenneth Ford Wills Sr., age 85, of Toledo, passed away January 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born February 17, 1934 in Arnett, West Virginia to Coy and Lillian (Combs) Wills. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed with the B&O railroad and later Chessie System as a Track Inspector. In his free time he enjoyed fishing and gardening. Most of all Kenneth was very proud of his family.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth was also preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Loraine, daughter Alice Wills, brother, Jim and sister Genevia . He is survived by his children, Nancy D. (David) Barnes, Ann (Bill) Stuart, Judy (Tom) Best, Kenny Wills, Jr., Mike Wills, Randy (Gwen) Wills and John (April) Wills, 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery in Holland.

Memorial contributions may be made to or to the in Kenneth's memory.

To leave a special message for Kenneth's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 28, 2020
