Kenneth G. Haynes
Kenneth G. Haynes, age 73, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in his home in Guntersville, Al. He was born in Toledo, OH on December 27, 1945. He graduated from Lake High School and joined the Army, retiring with 20+ years of service.
Kenneth was proceeded in death by his parents, Anna and Jack Haynes. He is survived by a daughter, a son, and grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters, Pat (Glen) Ohler, Connie (Paul) Lemke; brother, Allan (Betty) Haynes; many nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services took place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Guntersville, AL.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019