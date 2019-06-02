|
Kenneth Grycza
Kenneth Grycza died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born to Leonard and Dorothy (Koszycki) Grycza and married Theresa Hartman on January 20, 1968. Ken worked at the GM plant in Toledo for 41 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ken is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Robert (Suzanne) Grycza, Jacqueline (Mark) Tomaszewski, Jeffrey Grycza, Deborah Grycza, Daniel (Annie) Grycza, and Rebecca (Joseph) Howard; 9 grandchildren; his brother, Thomas (Mary) Grycza; and sister, Ellen (Larry) Noward. His Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Temperance, MI, preceded by visitation at the church at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Mass offering or donation to Great Lakes Caring Hospice in Adrian, MI.
Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019