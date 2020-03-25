|
Kenneth H. Balduff
Kenneth Harold Balduff, age 89, passed away at home in Sylvania Township, Ohio on March 22, 2020 surrounded by his children. Due to the current circumstances the funeral will be private. He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, joining his wife of 67 wonderful years, Joyce. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date.
Kenneth was born in Toledo, Ohio to Albert and Ruby Balduff on June 18, 1930. After graduating from Lake High School in 1948, he joined the Air Force. During this time, Kenneth married Joyce Lorene Poole on December 29, 1951 and fathered six children. As the family grew, they got to experience parts of the United States and Asia through the Air Force and were stationed in South Dakota, Texas, New York, Japan, Massachusetts and South Korea. Upon retirement from the Air Force in 1969, Kenneth and Joyce set down permanent roots in Lake Township, Ohio, where they lived for 42 years. The pair moved to the current family home in Sylvania Township in 2012.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1969, Kenneth continued to lead a life of working in uniform. After short stints on the Chessie Railroad and Haughton Elevators, he worked various jobs as a security guard until he landed a position at Toledo Hospital. After retiring from Toledo Hospital, he went to work at Owens Corning until he retired permanently in 1995.
Kenneth had many passions that he filled his life with. While in the Air Force he loved to work on airplanes and fly. After buying his first home, he found that he enjoyed maintaining it and could often be found mowing his lawn or working in his garage. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and would go to visit them wherever they were in the world. He was an active member in the church and participated in the Feed Your Neighbor program and the choir. He loved to sing and could often be found quietly humming to himself. As much joy he found in these activities, there was nothing in his life that he loved more than his wife. Kenneth's love for Joyce was deeper than the ocean and will last longer than time itself. She was the love of his life, and he made sure that she knew it, telling her multiple times every day.
Left to love and remember Kenneth are his daughters, Sheila (Joseph) Lisk, Sharon Woodward and Elaine (Clinton) Gohl; and sons, Michael (Bonnie) Balduff, Wayne (Carolyn) Balduff and Paul (Laurie) Balduff. In addition, there are 24 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews too numerous to count.
Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Ruby Balduff; brother, Clifford (Lillian) Balduf; sister, Marian (Harold) Schwamburger; brother, Carl (Rasma) Balduff; granddaughters Janett Lisk and Sarah Balduff; and grandsons, Kevin Woodward, Michael Balduff Jr, Brian Balduff and Jay Antles; and son-in-law John Woodward.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kenneth's memory can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church to be applied toward the completion of the handicapped ramp and door.
