Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Kenneth Howard Gill


1936 - 2019
Kenneth Howard Gill Obituary
Kenneth Howard Gill

Kenneth Howard Gill, of Temperance, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at age 83, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Born September 26, 1936, in Toledo to Michael Gill and Josephine Costello Gill Clemens, Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran who spent more than 30 years at E.I. DuPont as a Quality Control Supervisor.

Ken loved to be active no matter the season, and over the years he occupied his time by playing softball, golfing, fishing, and bowling. He played on two City Championship slow-pitch softball teams in the mid-60s, and played until age 56.

Gifted with an understated but razor-sharp sense of humor, Ken cracked jokes and made his loved ones laugh until the very end. His last days were filled with love from legions of family and friends, an unmistakable sign of a life well-lived.

He married Nancy Randolph on Valentine's Day, 1955, and the couple was together for 64 years and had five children: Nick, Gary (Robbie Cordle), and Tony (Samantha Massengill) Gill, Teresa (Thomas) Marino, and Lisa (Jerry) Piotrowicz.

Ken was one of 13 brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by Ralph, George and Thomas Gill, Artena Stanley, Grace Laraby and Cynthia Downes, and survived by Frank Joseph (Kathy) and Michael Gill, Patricia Viola, Shirley (Ray) Luntsford, Carol (David) Michael, Kathleen Gochenour and Victoria (Ed) Fugate.

Ken had 13 grandchildren: Jodie (Rob) Legg, Jeremiah (Tawnie), Justin, Jordan (Nicole), Tyler, Britony, Kerigan, Tenley, and Molly Gill, Ashleigh and Angelo (Emily) Marino, Nicholas (Samantha) and Alexander Piotrowicz; 10 great grandchildren: Ivy Sharp, Jasmyne, Anthony, Aryanna, Lillie, Isabel, June, and Nina Gill, and Luca and Matteo Marino; great-great grandchild Mark Sharp; and more than 50 nieces and nephews,

Ken's family will receive visitors from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Pawlak Funeral Home, 1600 Smith Road, Temperance, MI. The service will be held in the same location at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made in Ken's name to the .

Published in The Blade from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
