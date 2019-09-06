|
Kenneth Irving Artz
Kenneth Irving Artz, age 86, of Perrysburg, OH left this life on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Lakes of Monclova. Ken was born on December 13, 1932 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Irving and Mary Artz (Cornelius). Ken was a 1950 graduate of Perrysburg HS and shortly after was drafted into the Army (1953-1955) serving 2 years in Germany with the Military Police. Ken married Evelyn Agosti on October 6, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2006 before she passed in 2007. Ken worked at L.O.F (Rossford) for 41 years, retiring in 1991, and also was a farmer. During retirement, Ken was employed part-time at Churchill's Supermarket, Perrysburg and Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home.
A lifetime member of Local 9 (Glassworkers), Ken was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council (1978). Ken was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church where he ushered for many years. A sports enthusiast, he loved coaching Little League while his sons played. Ken also enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He loved his Detroit and Notre Dame teams and many sports conversations were held with his sons and grandsons.
A quiet man, and very devoted Catholic, Ken loved his family and was always there for them. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evelyn; and son, Daniel. Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Pamela Knight (David Welch) of Toledo; son, Michael Artz (Sherri) of Toledo; daughter-in-law, Connie Artz; grandchildren, Amanda Blachman, Brittany Hamilton (Jesse), Cory,and Chad Musselman; great-grandson, Brixton; siblings, Joyce Dauer (Richard), Bob (Joan), Duane (Lynn); and many nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful friend, Marilyn.
Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-8 P.M. with the Rosary being recited by the Knights of Columbus at 7 P.M. followed by eulogies. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (For Evelyn and Dan), Hospice of Northwest Ohio, ALS Foundation, or St. Rose Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 6, 2019