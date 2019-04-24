Kenneth J. Lechman



Kenneth J. Lechman, 77 years old of Fox Lake, IL, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL. He was born October 30, 1941 in Toledo, OH, the son of the Joseph and Anna (Schmidt) Lechman. Ken was a proud member of the U.S. Navy, retiring after 20 years of service. He went on to work and retired from Abbott Laboratories. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed the American Legion Post #703 in Fox Lake, IL.



Ken is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna (Baker) Lechman; children Ken (Amy) Lechman and Lisa Lechman Efflandt; four beloved granddaughters, Michaela, Katherine, Olivia and Makenzie; his sisters, Linda Dorfmeyer and Tina (Dean) Stoner, of Toledo, OH; many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Lechman, sister, Judy Brewer and son-in-law, Donald Efflandt.



According to Ken's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Arrangements for the family are being handled by STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Grant Township Food Pantry, 26725 W. Molidor Rd, Ingleside, IL 60041 or American Legion, 703 N. U.S. Highway 12, Fox Lake, IL, 60002, are appreciated. Please sign the online guest book for Ken at www.strangfh.com.



