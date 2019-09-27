Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Adams


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Adams Obituary
Kenneth L. Adams

Kenneth Lee Adams, age 71, of South Toledo, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on April 29, 1948, to Robert and Alice Adams. Ken was a graduate of Libbey High School. He worked for the Metal Forming and Coining Company for 37 years retiring in 2014 and was a member of the UAW local 12.

Ken was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, loved NASCAR racing, trains, Harley Davidson motorcycles and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sue Adams; son Randy (Heather Bartlett) Adams; daughters Kristi (Dan Jones) Adams and Kara Adams; grandchildren Alexis, Jaidan, Maddex, Serenity, Johnta and Johnny; sister Patsy (Les) Vogelsong; sister-in-laws Chris (Len) Miller; and Sheree (Doug) Johnson.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Please view Ken's video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at www.coylefuneralhome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now