Kenneth L. Adams
Kenneth Lee Adams, age 71, of South Toledo, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on April 29, 1948, to Robert and Alice Adams. Ken was a graduate of Libbey High School. He worked for the Metal Forming and Coining Company for 37 years retiring in 2014 and was a member of the UAW local 12.
Ken was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan, loved NASCAR racing, trains, Harley Davidson motorcycles and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Sue Adams; son Randy (Heather Bartlett) Adams; daughters Kristi (Dan Jones) Adams and Kara Adams; grandchildren Alexis, Jaidan, Maddex, Serenity, Johnta and Johnny; sister Patsy (Les) Vogelsong; sister-in-laws Chris (Len) Miller; and Sheree (Doug) Johnson.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Saturday, September 28 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Please view Ken's video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at www.coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 27, 2019