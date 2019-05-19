Kenneth L. "Berry" Berry



Kenneth L. Berry, age 67, of Toledo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Toledo Hospital where he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1952 to Roland and Norene (Duby) Berry in Toledo. Ken was a 1971 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and married his fifth grade sweetheart, Sandra L. "Sandy" (Smith) Berry in 1973. Ken worked at the Toledo Shipyards for many years before working for Chrysler-Jeep, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X. Ken was Detroit sports teams fanatic and avid Wolverine's fan - especially his #13 - November 19th was always a very entertaining day at his home! He will be remembered for being a loving husband, dad and papa who always put his family first. His great personality, sense of humor and extremely big heart will be dearly missed by many.



Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Sandy Berry; daughters, Christina Lacy (Chad Kimbler) and Brittany (D.J.) Soldatek; grandchildren, Caleb, Felicity, Zavier and Oaklynn; siblings, Jim Berry and Tim Berry; mother in law, Lois Smith; in-laws, Al (Linda) Smith, Ron (Jan) Smith, Nancy (Richard) Clark, Albert (Melanie) Dudek, Michelle (Michael) Haley, Ella-Lynn (Jen) Dudek, Robert LaCrosse and Cheryl Dudek; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Mason.



The family will receive guests on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) where a Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m.. His Funeral Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the funeral home followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Parish, 2950 Ilger Ave. Toledo, OH 43606 with Rev. David M. Whalen, OSFS officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



To leave a special message for Ken's family please visit,



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019