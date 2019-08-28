Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
701 N. Main St.
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
701 N. Main St.
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Jackson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Jackson

Kenneth L. Jackson, age 67, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Ken was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Bernard and Elizabeth (Calmes) Jackson on August 29, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of Lake High School and a member of the Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Evelyn (Ryan) Jackson on October 24, 1975 in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Ken was a Boilermaker with Local 85 for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved attending the grandchildren's school and sporting events.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Evelyn; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Barton, and Erin (Billy) Wauford; grandchildren, Vincent and Brody Barton, Elizabeth, Lea and Alivia Wauford; brother, Derk (Jill) Jackson; and sister-in-law, Marty Jackson.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Jackson.

Friends will be received on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Miracle League of NW Ohio, 6000 Wales Rd. Northwood, Ohio 43619. Online condolences to Ken's family may be made at:

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now