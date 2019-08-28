|
Kenneth L. Jackson
Kenneth L. Jackson, age 67, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Ken was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Bernard and Elizabeth (Calmes) Jackson on August 29, 1951. He was a 1969 graduate of Lake High School and a member of the Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Evelyn (Ryan) Jackson on October 24, 1975 in Grand Rapids, Ohio. Ken was a Boilermaker with Local 85 for 30 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved attending the grandchildren's school and sporting events.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Evelyn; daughters, Lisa (Jeff) Barton, and Erin (Billy) Wauford; grandchildren, Vincent and Brody Barton, Elizabeth, Lea and Alivia Wauford; brother, Derk (Jill) Jackson; and sister-in-law, Marty Jackson.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank Jackson.
Friends will be received on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 pm. at the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio (419-666-3121). Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Miracle League of NW Ohio, 6000 Wales Rd. Northwood, Ohio 43619. Online condolences to Ken's family may be made at:
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019