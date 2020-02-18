|
|
Kenneth L. Marquis
Kenneth L. Marquis, 64, passed away peacefully February 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a long struggle with COPD. He was born January 11, 1956, to OJ and Virginia (Tumey) Marquis. Ken worked 38 years as a Long Shoreman for Union Hall Local 153, retiring due to illness.
Ken loved watching his daughters participate in their sports and activities. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Vikings and The Ohio State. He was very proud of his "hole in one" at the Raisin Valley Golf Course, Tecumseh, MI, on August 22, 1999. He will be missed for his warm personality and sarcastic sense of humor.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; daughters, Megan (Jazz Cromer) and Amanda (Blake Janowiecki) Marquis; siblings, Joe (Barb), Mike (Onalee), Mary Workman, Doug (Barb), Annette Prats, and Chris (Sandy) Marquis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tim.
Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Thursday, February 20, from 2-8 p.m., with a Scripture service and Sharing of Memories at 7. The funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 11:00 a.m. with inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the Lucas County "Pit Crew", a Pitbull rescue organization. Please view Ken's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to UT MC and Advanced Specialty hospitals, and Toledo Hospice for the loving and kind care of Ken.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020