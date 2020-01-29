|
Kenneth Lee Mazur
Kenneth Lee Mazur, age 73, of Toledo, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in his residence. Kenneth was born in Toledo on August 5, 1946, to Casimir and Lucille (Duszynski). Kenneth graduated from Springfield High School and received his Associate's degree in Computer Science at Toledo University. After serving for 4 years in the Air Force, he had worked for many years at Toledo Hospital as a patient transporter and retired as a laboratory assistant. Kenneth enjoyed gardening and canning tomatoes and pickles. He also enjoyed bowling for many years, where he met his wife Sharon. He was a fan of old TV shows, game shows and Judge Judy. Kenneth also was a fan of the Toledo Mud Hens, Toledo Walleye and Tony Packo's. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (Fiance Kelly Costa) and Jonathan (Lesley) Mazur; siblings, Cheryl (Tom) Draheim, Denise Nicholson, Eugene (Gerri) Mazur, Bob Mazur, Phillip Mazur and Amy Mazur.
The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home, 2907 Lagrange St, Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020