Kenneth Lee Moore
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Moore

Kenneth Lee Moore, 83, of Oregon, OH, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Ken was born May 13, 1936, in Toledo, to Grover Leo and Hilma Irene (Moline) Moore. Ken was a 1954 graduate of Maumee High School and later earned degrees from Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Through the years, Ken worked many jobs to support his family. He was employed at Toledo Edison for many years in a variety of positions, starting as a meter reader, and later working in Transmission and Distribution Engineering and Davis-Besse Emergency Planning. Ken also worked as a part-time Sales Associate at Sears. After Ken retired from Edison in 1991, he worked full time for many years at Sears selling appliances. Customers buying Kenmore appliances had no problem remembering his name, Ken Moore! Everyone liked Ken and fondly remember his ability to tell a joke.

Ken was married to the love of his life, Linda Kersey, for over 61 years and she survives. Together, they raised four children: Elaine (David Bauer), Susan McCarley, Laraine (Dr. Benjamin) Martin and Jonathan, who all survive. Ken is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Aaron and Joel McCarley, Hannah Fioravanti, Katherine Bauer, Cecilia, Oliver and Everett Martin; and one great grandchild.

There will be no service or visitation. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Final arrangements were handled by Freck Funeral Chapel.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
Ken was my second cousin. My mother was Joyce Moline Miller. So sorry to Linda and children. Usually you at family functions! Prayers with you during this difficult time!
Nonie Foy
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved