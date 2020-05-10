Kenneth Lee Moore
Kenneth Lee Moore, 83, of Oregon, OH, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Ken was born May 13, 1936, in Toledo, to Grover Leo and Hilma Irene (Moline) Moore. Ken was a 1954 graduate of Maumee High School and later earned degrees from Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Through the years, Ken worked many jobs to support his family. He was employed at Toledo Edison for many years in a variety of positions, starting as a meter reader, and later working in Transmission and Distribution Engineering and Davis-Besse Emergency Planning. Ken also worked as a part-time Sales Associate at Sears. After Ken retired from Edison in 1991, he worked full time for many years at Sears selling appliances. Customers buying Kenmore appliances had no problem remembering his name, Ken Moore! Everyone liked Ken and fondly remember his ability to tell a joke.
Ken was married to the love of his life, Linda Kersey, for over 61 years and she survives. Together, they raised four children: Elaine (David Bauer), Susan McCarley, Laraine (Dr. Benjamin) Martin and Jonathan, who all survive. Ken is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Aaron and Joel McCarley, Hannah Fioravanti, Katherine Bauer, Cecilia, Oliver and Everett Martin; and one great grandchild.
There will be no service or visitation. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Final arrangements were handled by Freck Funeral Chapel.
www.freckchapel.com
Kenneth Lee Moore, 83, of Oregon, OH, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Ken was born May 13, 1936, in Toledo, to Grover Leo and Hilma Irene (Moline) Moore. Ken was a 1954 graduate of Maumee High School and later earned degrees from Owens Community College and the University of Toledo. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Through the years, Ken worked many jobs to support his family. He was employed at Toledo Edison for many years in a variety of positions, starting as a meter reader, and later working in Transmission and Distribution Engineering and Davis-Besse Emergency Planning. Ken also worked as a part-time Sales Associate at Sears. After Ken retired from Edison in 1991, he worked full time for many years at Sears selling appliances. Customers buying Kenmore appliances had no problem remembering his name, Ken Moore! Everyone liked Ken and fondly remember his ability to tell a joke.
Ken was married to the love of his life, Linda Kersey, for over 61 years and she survives. Together, they raised four children: Elaine (David Bauer), Susan McCarley, Laraine (Dr. Benjamin) Martin and Jonathan, who all survive. Ken is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jonathan, Aaron and Joel McCarley, Hannah Fioravanti, Katherine Bauer, Cecilia, Oliver and Everett Martin; and one great grandchild.
There will be no service or visitation. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Final arrangements were handled by Freck Funeral Chapel.
www.freckchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.