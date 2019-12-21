Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home
1629 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
Wake
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Warren AME Church
915 Collingwood Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren AME Church
915 Collingwood Boulevard
Toledo, OH
Kenneth Malcolm Allen Obituary
Mr. Kenneth Malcolm Allen

Kenneth Malcolm Allen, age 68, passed December 8, 2019, at Hospital Nacional Panama City, Panama. Kenneth was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1969. Kenneth was an Honorable Discharge of the United States Air Forces Wing Ohio Air National Guard. Kenneth worked for the U.S. Postal Services as a maintenance clerk until he retired.

He is survived by wife, Clotilde Ruiz Allen; children, Kelvin Harris Sr., Stephen King Sr., Angeline Johnson, Sean Black, Kenberly O. Allen, stepchildren, Deric McGee (Yolanda), Miranda Reid, Yessie Chanis (Anel); brother, Gifford Allen; sisters, Adria Allen and Violet Allen-Smith.

A Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the Warren AME Church, 915 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, Ohio 43604, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Burial will be at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 21, 2019
