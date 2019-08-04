Home

Kenneth P. "Ken" Gillen


1931 - 2019
Kenneth P. "Ken" Gillen Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" P. Gillen

Kenneth "Ken" P. Gillen, 88, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Heartland ProMedica. He was born February 13, 1931, in Assumption, OH and was the son of Arnold and Rosalie Gillen. Ken was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and the Knights of Columbus, Assumption, OH. His hobbies included camping trips to Charlevoix, MI and out west, hiking, fishing, swimming, traveling on cruises, spending time outdoors and caring for his lawn.

Ken worked as a lab tech for Dolphin Paints for 30 years and BASF in Whitehouse, OH, retiring in 1997.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Marie Gillen; daughters, Karen (Rudy) Sanislo and Carol Gillen; grandchildren, Jason (Brandi) Gillen, Ben (Kara) Gillen, Amy (Brian) Gyuras, April (James) Hoffman and Angela (David) Rodriguez and great-grandchildren, Hayden, Kelsey, Christopher, Khloee, Bella, Raven and Liam. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, son, Michael Gillen and brother, Harvey Gillen.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Monday from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contribitions may be made to or the donor's favorite charity.

Online condolences may be sent to Ken's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
