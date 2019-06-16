Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Witzler-Shank Funeral Home 222 East South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Zoar Lutheran Church 314 East Indiana Ave Perrysburg , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Vajen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth P. Vajen

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Kenneth P. Vajen, known for his tenacity as a Perrysburg police detective, died Friday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 79.



He was in ill health for about a year, said his wife, Carolyn Vajen.



Mr. Vajen retired in 2011 as a deputy bailiff for Perrysburg Municipal Court.



He had retired in 1998 as a Perrysburg police detective sergeant. He witnessed great changes in the city's population, size, even shape from his first shift in June, 1966. The city then had 5,500 residents.



"When I came to the department, I was officer number eight, and the town was one-mile square at the time," Mr. Vajen told The Blade at his retirement. Perrysburg's 1998 population exceeded 13,000 and the city had an east-west span of more than six miles. The U.S. Census Bureau in 2018 estimated Perrysburg's population at 21,570.



"He started by being an excellent officer," said William Dhondt, hired as a Perrysburg patrol officer in 1964 and retired as police chief in 2000. "He enjoyed his job by all means."



Mr. Vajen in the 1970s did uniformed work, but also had detective duties. He later became a full-time detective and won promotion to sergeant.



"He was probably one of the more persistent individuals," Chief Dhondt said. "When he got on a case there was no quit. He followed up anything. Leads from the public - he was out there running them down."



Mr. Vajen's wife said: "He was very organized. He liked solving the puzzle and tracking down what actually happened."



Property crimes made up much of what he ran down. Even at the end of his police career, he recalled vividly the case two decades earlier of the failed robbery that ended in a carryout owner's homicide death. The arrest and conviction of an arsonist after a 1991 grocery-store fire showed Mr. Vajen's perseverance, Chief Dhondt said in 1998.



Mr. Vajen selected a law-enforcement career after studying mechanical engineering at the University of Toledo and working in research and development at Dana Corp.



"He just wasn't real happy with what he was doing," his wife said. "He'd come up with the idea that he'd like to be on the police department."



His wife was hesitant. He applied for an opening on the Perrysburg department and liked the work.



"As much as I worried about it, it was worth it, because he was happy," his wife said.



He was born April 13, 1940 in Napoleon to Evelyn and Milton Vajen. The family moved to Perrysburg in 1947 and he graduated Perrysburg High School in 1958. He received an associate degree in 1972 from UT's community and technical college.



At Zoar Lutheran Church, he served on council, as president of the congregation, and as treasurer.



When the Vajens' sons were young, a pop-up camper allowed the family to travel on a budget. He and his wife later pulled a fifth-wheel camper on tours of Michigan, Ontario, the southwestern United States, and southern California. The couple also took cruises to Hawaii and Alaska and visited Europe twice with church groups.



He was an active member of the Sandusky County Sportsmen's Association.



Surviving are his wife, the former Carolyn Blandin, whom he married Sept. 8, 1962; sons, Mike and Jim Vajen; sister, Betty Haas; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Monday in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg.



The family suggests tributes to Zoar Lutheran Church.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries