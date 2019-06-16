Kenneth "Ken" Paul Vajen



Kenneth Paul Vajen, 79, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Friday, June 14, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Napoleon, Ohio on April 13, 1940 to Milton and Evelyn (Harmon) Vajen. Ken was employed with the Perrysburg Police Department where he retired as Detective Sergeant in 1998. He continued to work with Perrysburg Municipal Courts as a Deputy Bailiff until 2011.



Ken married his sweetheart, Carolyn, on September 8, 1962 in Zoar Lutheran Church and together they raised their family. Ken was a devout member of Zoar Lutheran Church. He enjoyed yardwork and traveling. Ken was a handyman and loved to help his family especially his mother. Ken also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Sandusky County Sportsmen's Club.



Ken is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Vajen; sons, Mike (Shelly) and Jim (Jennifer Artz) Vajen; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Haas. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Ron Haas.



Friends will be received on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church. Condolences and memories can be shared at



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019