Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Wake
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral
2535 Collingwood Boulevard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wielfaert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Paul Wielfaert


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Paul Wielfaert Obituary
Kenneth Paul Wielfaert

Kenneth Paul Wielfaert, 64, of Toledo, died Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Tecumseh, MI, November 17, 1954, to Albert Alphonse and Helen Stella (Tkachuk) Wielfaert. Ken graduated with an International BSBA degree from Ferris State College. He married Kathleen Ann (Chadwick) Wielfaert. Ken worked for Thompson Construction, and spent 18 years working in construction and projects, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. He was a member of Northern Ohio SCBWI, Frog Town Storytelling Guild, Toledo Area Critique Group, and CBSCC.

His hobbies included running, gardening, fishing, writing, wood working, and being an active member of The Rosary Cathedral. He was well known in the family for rocking babies to sleep, storytelling, magic tricks, spectacular dad jokes, and joyful acts of service.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; mother, Helen Wielfaert-Korb; his children, Alisha Wielfaert, Ann (Kory) McAfee, Zachary (Ellen Yee) Wielfaert; brothers, Doug (Marcia), Dan (Char), Tom (Sherri); sister-in-law, Cindy; his Chadwick brothers and sister in-law; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Albert, and his brother, David.

Friends are invited to visit on Monday, from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Boulevard. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.

Online condolences may be sent to Ken's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now