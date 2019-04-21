Kenneth Paul Wielfaert



Kenneth Paul Wielfaert, 64, of Toledo, died Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Tecumseh, MI, November 17, 1954, to Albert Alphonse and Helen Stella (Tkachuk) Wielfaert. Ken graduated with an International BSBA degree from Ferris State College. He married Kathleen Ann (Chadwick) Wielfaert. Ken worked for Thompson Construction, and spent 18 years working in construction and projects, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital. He was a member of Northern Ohio SCBWI, Frog Town Storytelling Guild, Toledo Area Critique Group, and CBSCC.



His hobbies included running, gardening, fishing, writing, wood working, and being an active member of The Rosary Cathedral. He was well known in the family for rocking babies to sleep, storytelling, magic tricks, spectacular dad jokes, and joyful acts of service.



He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; mother, Helen Wielfaert-Korb; his children, Alisha Wielfaert, Ann (Kory) McAfee, Zachary (Ellen Yee) Wielfaert; brothers, Doug (Marcia), Dan (Char), Tom (Sherri); sister-in-law, Cindy; his Chadwick brothers and sister in-law; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ken was preceded in death by his father, Albert, and his brother, David.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday, from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 1 p.m., at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral, 2535 Collingwood Boulevard. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019