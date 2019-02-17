Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Worship Barn that meets at the Dwelling Place
8201 Angola Rd
Holland, OH
Kenneth R. Snyder


Kenneth R. Snyder Obituary
Kenneth R Snyder

Kenneth R. Snyder, 92, of Holland, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born August 8, 1926 in Toledo, OH. His parents were Stanley Lykowski and Dorothy and Paul Snyder. He married Roseanna Bellman August 27, 1949.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenneth N. (Jenny), Brenda Sue (Allan) La Londe and Mark Alan Snyder; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and special family member, Charmaine. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roseanna; sister, Dorothy Speelman and brother, Stanley Lykowski

Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Monday February 18, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held Tuesday Feb. 19, at 11:00 A.M. at the Worship Barn that meets at the Dwelling Place, 8201 Angola Rd., Holland, OH 43528. Interment will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019
