|
|
Kenneth R Snyder
Kenneth R. Snyder, 92, of Holland, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born August 8, 1926 in Toledo, OH. His parents were Stanley Lykowski and Dorothy and Paul Snyder. He married Roseanna Bellman August 27, 1949.
Kenneth is survived by his children, Kenneth N. (Jenny), Brenda Sue (Allan) La Londe and Mark Alan Snyder; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and special family member, Charmaine. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roseanna; sister, Dorothy Speelman and brother, Stanley Lykowski
Visitation will be at the Reeb Funeral Home on Monday February 18, 2019, from 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held Tuesday Feb. 19, at 11:00 A.M. at the Worship Barn that meets at the Dwelling Place, 8201 Angola Rd., Holland, OH 43528. Interment will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery. Contributions to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.
On-line condolences may be left
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019