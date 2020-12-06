1/1
Kenneth Ray Gring
1925 - 2020
Kenneth Ray Gring

Kenneth Ray Gring, age 95, of Toledo, died December 1, 2020. He was born July 3, 1925 in Toledo to the late Earl and Jennie (Biffel) Gring. After high school, Kenny served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. While stationed in Samoa, he saved a local Chief's son from drowning. Kenny had a beautiful singing voice and sang in a band while in the Navy as well as throughout his life. He also enjoyed golf, bowling and was a skilled card player. Ken was a shop foreman at Overcashier Heating and Cooling for more than 25 years, retiring in 1987. He will be remembered for his easy-going nature and for his big laugh that made Ken a joy to be around.

Surviving is a grandson, Matthew (Maria) Gring; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by son, Dana in 2015; and brothers, Don and Harold Gring.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Graveside services with U.S. Navy honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Facial coverings and social distancing are required at all events.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
