Kenneth Russell
1951 - 2020
Kenneth Russell

Kenneth Russell born September 26, 1951 passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at his home in Atlanta, GA surrounded by his family. Mr. Russell, originally of Toledo, OH, was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Clinton and Lois Russell; and daughter, Lois Ann Russell. Mr. Russell was an avid supporter and member of United Steelworkers of America's District 1 Local Union 8316. Mr. Russell was a pillar of his community and will be sadly missed. He had a passion for chess, jogging, was an avid cyclist. After working forty years as a dedicated employee, Mr. Russell retired from Rexam to enjoy his family life. Mr. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Russell of forty-five years; three daughters: Kendra M Russell, Sudawn and James Carver, Shemara and Travis Steele; and grandsons, Kenneth Carver and Clinton Carver; siblings, Clifford and Jackie Russell, Keith and Cyncere Russell, Kevin and Roletta Russell, Quincy Russell, Betty Russell, Elizabeth Hicks, Shella Pinkney, Claudia Mayo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Please note due to Covid-19 a going home service has yet to be determined.


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear Uncle Kenny. Aunt Cynthia, Kendra, Sadawn, Shamar and my entire Russell family I love you.
Claudette Whittington
May 10, 2020
I miss you daddy
Kk
Daughter
