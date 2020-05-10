Kenneth Russell



Kenneth Russell born September 26, 1951 passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at his home in Atlanta, GA surrounded by his family. Mr. Russell, originally of Toledo, OH, was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Clinton and Lois Russell; and daughter, Lois Ann Russell. Mr. Russell was an avid supporter and member of United Steelworkers of America's District 1 Local Union 8316. Mr. Russell was a pillar of his community and will be sadly missed. He had a passion for chess, jogging, was an avid cyclist. After working forty years as a dedicated employee, Mr. Russell retired from Rexam to enjoy his family life. Mr. Russell is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Russell of forty-five years; three daughters: Kendra M Russell, Sudawn and James Carver, Shemara and Travis Steele; and grandsons, Kenneth Carver and Clinton Carver; siblings, Clifford and Jackie Russell, Keith and Cyncere Russell, Kevin and Roletta Russell, Quincy Russell, Betty Russell, Elizabeth Hicks, Shella Pinkney, Claudia Mayo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Please note due to Covid-19 a going home service has yet to be determined.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store