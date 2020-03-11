|
Kenneth S. Sigler
Kenneth Stein Sigler, 89 of Walbridge, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home on March 8, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1930 in Walbridge, OH, the youngest of six children to Ray & Coloma (Stein) Sigler.
At a young age, Ken began working in his father's Red & White Grocery store at the corner of Union and Main Streets in Walbridge, where he enjoyed decorating the store front for the various holidays. He graduated from Walbridge High School and attended the University of Toledo. Ken was a licensed funeral director for 35 years working at Worth Clegg, Foth Dorfmeyer and Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes. Ken was an accomplished organist and pianist having played hundreds of weddings, funerals and special occasions for over 71 years. In his younger days, he was a member of Jerry & the Rythmaires band. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Walbridge and most recently St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Millbury, serving as church organist and on various committees. He took great pride in beautifully decorating the church sanctuaries every holiday. Most importantly, Ken enjoyed spending time with family.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Judy (Hart) and their daughters; Kimberly Greenlese (Donald Jr.), Dr. Kristi Sigler-Moritz (Jeff) and Kendra Santoro(Jeremy). Grandchildren; Hailee Nicole, Zachary Kenneth, Natalie Shae and Ava Faith; 4 step-grandchildren; Blair Moritz (Chris Fisher), Britney Moritz, Jacob Moritz (Danielle) and Jordon Moritz; step-great-grandchild, Poppy Fisher. He is also survived by his beloved sister Esther Marie Wolford (Gerald) of Rapid City, South Dakota and many nieces and nephews who he cherished dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Virginia Blair (Orville), June Hanely (Paul), Naomi Patton (Charles) and Wesley Sigler (Evelyn "Sue").
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 pm. The family will also greet friends at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1459 South Main St. Millbury, OH 43447 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Ken's name may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, dear friends Don & Dian Greenlese and to the special angels who lovingly helped care for Ken, Bekah (Hospice), Teneshia, Christina and Lillia.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020