|
|
(News story) WALBRIDGE - Kenneth S. Sigler, well known in his hometown from working at his father's grocery starting in childhood and from playing organ in church for decades, who provided music for weddings, funerals, and events throughout the region and became a funeral director, died Sunday in his Walbridge home. He was 89.
He developed complications after a fall about 18 months ago and did not recover, daughter Kimberly Greenlese said.
Mr. Sigler kept his state funeral director license active until the end of 2014. He last worked earlier in the decade at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel. At the funeral home, he oversaw evening visitation; drove the funeral coach while his eyesight allowed, and filled in as organist when needed, said Terry Breymaier, retired manager at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley on Coy Road.
"He was a very knowledgeable fellow, because he'd been in the business for a long time," Mr. Breymaier said. "He was quiet-spoken and was willing to help when the situation called for it and was dependable about getting things done when you needed it.
"He knew a lot of people," Mr. Breymaier said. "There wasn't a question he couldn't answer."
Mr. Sigler started playing organ at age 15 for services at what is now Grace United Methodist Church in Walbridge. He played organ in church for 71 years, the last 29 of which were at St Paul's United Methodist Church in Millbury.
"It was a commitment he had. He loved it," his wife, Judy, said. "He was very dedicated."
He favored traditional hymns, "Lift High the Cross"; "How Great Thou Art"; "My Tribute"; "Amazing Grace," his wife said.
He started taking piano lessons as a boy. He played piano in the band and for assemblies at Walbridge High School. For several years after he graduated, he was in a combo that played the dance music of the day.
Word of his musical talent spread.
"Through the years, he played for hundreds of weddings, funerals, and parties," his wife said. "His world, other than music, revolved around his family."
He was born Sept. 12, 1930, to Coloma and Ray Sigler, the youngest of six. His mother's forebears were among the first families to own property in what would become Walbridge. His father ran the Red & White grocery store at Main and Union Streets, and all his children started helping at an early age.
Decorating the store - and later the churches he attended -- became a creative outlet. Mr. Sigler continued working in the store in adulthood and then played music for funerals at the Worth Clegg Mortuary in East Toledo. He also kept the books and, encouraged by the owner, Addie Clegg, pursued a funeral director license. He received an associate degree from the University of Toledo.
Mr. Sigler later worked briefly at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary for about a year.
He was a longtime member of Toledo district, United Methodist Men, and had served as the organization's secretary.
Surviving are his wife, Judy, whom he married June 5, 1965; daughters, Kimberly Greenlese, Dr. Kristi Sigler-Moritz, and Kendra Santoro; sister, Esther Marie Wolford; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, and a step-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Millbury, where the family will greet friends after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2020