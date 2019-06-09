Kenneth "Ken" Snow



Kenneth "Ken" Snow, 93, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1926 to James Albert "Bert" and Cora (Vermillion) Snow in Hancock County. He was a 1944 graduate of Bloomdale High School. Ken attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Coyne Electrical School in Chicago receiving a degree in Civil Engineering. Ken was also member of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity.



Ken proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII where he was an Electrician's Mate 2nd Class. He served aboard the USS Melville and after his service he received a Victory in WWII medal and a European African Middle Eastern Campaign medal.



In 1951 Ken married the love of his life, Phyllis Utz and they cherished each other through 63 years of marriage until her passing in 2014. Ken and Phyllis were always together. They enjoyed trips by train, going through parts of Canada, the Upper Peninsula and Riverboat cruises. In addition to traveling he also enjoyed trapping from a young age, watching baseball and football, and later in life doing Sudoku puzzles.



Ken was a journeyman in the electrical industry with a multitude of companies around the Findlay/Toledo area and he retired from Romanoff Electric Corp. Ken was a member of the IBEW Local 8 and just received his 50 year membership pin.



Ken was an amazing man, a true gentleman who really knew how to live. He had a kind heart and gentle soul and will be greatly missed and remembered by his very dear friend and loving care provider, Karen H. as well as long time neighbor and friends, Roy and Teresa Zeigler.



A tremendous and heartfelt thanks to all at Waterford at Levis Commons for making Ken's life enjoyable during the last 2 ½ years and warmest thanks to nurses, Marybeth, Nikki and nurse aide, Angie of hospice for your care and compassion in the end of Ken's life journey.



There will be a graveside service with military honors on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:30 AM in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133)





Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019