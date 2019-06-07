Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Kenneth T. "Poppy" Wisniewski


Kenneth T. "Poppy" Wisniewski Obituary
Kenneth T. "Poppy" Wisniewski

Kenneth T. "Poppy" Wisniewski, age 79, of Toledo, passed away June 5, 2019, at Lutheran Village at Wolfcreek. Poppy was well known for his gregarious personality, jokes and true love for others. He could make a stranger feel like family.

He was born May 28, 1940, in Toledo to Ollie and Sophie (Bocian) Wisniewski. Poppy was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was employed with AP Parts for more than 30 years retiring in 1995. Poppy held many part time jobs after retirement.

Poppy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce Wisniewski; daughters, Lisa Wisniewski and Lori Distel; grandchildren, Austin, Hailee and Spencer Distel and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Poppy was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Ralph Wisniewski.

The family will receive guests Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in Poppy's memory.

Published in The Blade on June 7, 2019
