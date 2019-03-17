Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
On Friday, March 15, 2019, Kenneth W. Kolinski, age 76, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on September 1, 1942, Ken was a humble man who loved and treasured his family deeply and valued his many lifelong friendships.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine and his grandson, Tyler Salyers. Ken is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Robert (Liz), Matthew (Tiffany); daughter, Erin; grandchildren, Madelyn & William Kolinski and Sophia Connell. He is also survived by his brother, Phil (Jo); sister, Chris (Tony), and many loving aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, March 19th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, conducted by Ken's godson Fr. Patrick Rohen. The family will be receiving guests for 30 minutes prior to the mass.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
