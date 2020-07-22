Kenneth W. Murdock08/07/1931 - 07/18/2020Kenneth W. Murdock, 88, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord, in his home on July 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Kenneth was born on August 7, 1931, to the late Leo and Mary Inez Murdock in Emerson, OH.Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Ellen Murdock; his son, Kent Murdock (Jeannie); his daughters, Vicki Murdock, Sarah Ahmad (Amer), Jennifer Rentz (Chuck); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.A time of visitation, with strict social distancing requirements, will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 West Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, with the family to receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Due the Lucas County health ordinance, masks will be required.Online condolences may be left for the family at: