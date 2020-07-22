1/
Kenneth W. Murdock
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Murdock

08/07/1931 - 07/18/2020

Kenneth W. Murdock, 88, of Toledo, went to be with the Lord, in his home on July 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth was born on August 7, 1931, to the late Leo and Mary Inez Murdock in Emerson, OH.

Left to cherish his memory are the love of his life, Ellen Murdock; his son, Kent Murdock (Jeannie); his daughters, Vicki Murdock, Sarah Ahmad (Amer), Jennifer Rentz (Chuck); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A time of visitation, with strict social distancing requirements, will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home (5155 West Sylvania Ave. Toledo, OH 43623). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home, with the family to receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Due the Lucas County health ordinance, masks will be required.

Online condolences may be left for the family at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved