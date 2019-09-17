|
|
Kenneth W. Phillips
Proud Buckeye, attorney, and father of four sons Kenneth Phillips passed away prematurely on August 19th in his Toledo apartment. After years of recovery, including many hours of volunteering and serving others in need, he sadly succumbed to his disease. Instead of mourning the loss, his family and loved ones want to use his memory to help others by raising awareness that the opioid crisis can strike anywhere, including the professional community.
Kenneth loved the practice of law and the impact he could have on peoples' lives. Countless souls benefitted from his empathy, passion, and sharp legal mind - even more from his huge heart and capacity to love. He worked tirelessly to support the Harbor House and Open Door Ministries, two organizations that impacted him personally as they have many others.
Kenneth is survived by three siblings, his sister Becky and brothers Mike and Tom. He has four sons, Rory, Robert, Ryan and Casey. His family and community will all miss Kenneth greatly, and Toledo is less for the loss. In his memory, and for the memories of countless others lost to the disease of addiction, we can all best serve by offering the same empathy and support to those in need that he offered to his community.
There will be a memorial gathering from 5-8pm on Thursday, September 19th at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 658, Lime City Rd, Rossford OH 43460. Please make any memorial donations to either Harbor House or Open Door Ministries.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019