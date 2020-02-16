The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Toledo Memorial Park
6382 Monroe Street
Sylvania, OH
View Map

Kenneth Walter Groch


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Walter Groch Obituary
Kenneth Walter Groch

Kenneth Walter Groch, 74, of Lambertville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Toledo to Walter and Lottie (Dmowski) Groch on October 25, 1945. Kenny was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Marines. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors; especially during his favorite season, summer. He adored his grandchildren and his loving wife of 30 years, Sandra (Panchak). Together, they owned and operated The Point Polish American Restaurant in Point Place for many years before closing.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Jackie (Paul), Kristine, Brian, Michelle (Marty), Thomas; grandchildren, Thamera, Sydney, Sierra, Hailey, Arah, Mishahri; and countless other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Graveside Service including Military Honors at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH at Noon on Friday, February 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local Veteran's association in your area. Semper Fi, my love!

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now