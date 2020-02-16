|
Kenneth Walter Groch
Kenneth Walter Groch, 74, of Lambertville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born in Toledo to Walter and Lottie (Dmowski) Groch on October 25, 1945. Kenny was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Marines. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors; especially during his favorite season, summer. He adored his grandchildren and his loving wife of 30 years, Sandra (Panchak). Together, they owned and operated The Point Polish American Restaurant in Point Place for many years before closing.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Jackie (Paul), Kristine, Brian, Michelle (Marty), Thomas; grandchildren, Thamera, Sydney, Sierra, Hailey, Arah, Mishahri; and countless other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Graveside Service including Military Honors at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe Street, Sylvania, OH at Noon on Friday, February 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to a local Veteran's association in your area. Semper Fi, my love!
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020