Kent Steven Smith
On March 12, 2020 Kent Smith joined his father in heaven after a short hospital stay. Kent was born in Toledo, Ohio on Dec ember 31, 1958 to Dean and Janet Smith. His first car ride was a ride home in a police cruiser as his father was working for the Ohio Highway Patrol at the time.
Kent was a 1976 graduate of Rogers High School and attended Kent State University briefly. For a time after that he worked at Epiphany Lutheran Church before finding his career at United Parcel Service (UPS). After a few years as a loader he finally became a driver in 1987. Kent spent a total of 35 years there before retiring in late 2012.
Kent was an avid Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan along with cheering for his hometown Rockets and Buckeyes. Personally he loved to golf until his health limited that activity. He also coached his younger brothers in sports and then his own two sons. To anyone who knew him, Kent was the man who made you feel at ease no matter who or where you were. He would welcome you with open arms as if he were greeting a long lost friend.
Kent is survived by the pride of his life, his two sons Justin (Brittany) and Jared (girlfriend Samantha). Also surviving him are Joanie Smith (best friend and mother of his boys), his mother Janet Smith; brothers, Eric (Angela), Matthew (Tracy), and Kirk (Bilie Jo); and sister, Tammy Rogers. In addition he is survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death was his father, Dean A Smith. Friends and Family may visit at Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Road, on Monday, March 16th from 2–8 p.m. A short service will be held at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020