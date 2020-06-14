Kenton Lee Haynes
Kenton L. Haynes, 69 of Toledo, OH, died June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born November 23, 1950 in Toledo, OH to Kenneth & Leona (Rupp) Haynes. Kent was a 1968 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He attended BGSU where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
Kent worked as an independent contractor. He was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. He won many Fish Ohio Awards.
Kent is survived by his parents, Kenneth & Leona Haynes; brothers, Greg Haynes, and John (Kim) Haynes; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Warren Cliffton will officiate.
