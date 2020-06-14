Kenton Lee Haynes
1950 - 2020
Kenton Lee Haynes

Kenton L. Haynes, 69 of Toledo, OH, died June 7, 2020 at his home. He was born November 23, 1950 in Toledo, OH to Kenneth & Leona (Rupp) Haynes. Kent was a 1968 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School. He attended BGSU where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.

Kent worked as an independent contractor. He was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. He won many Fish Ohio Awards.

Kent is survived by his parents, Kenneth & Leona Haynes; brothers, Greg Haynes, and John (Kim) Haynes; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH. Visitation will be held Thursday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Warren Cliffton will officiate.

We encourage everyone share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website at www.dunnfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
JUN
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
