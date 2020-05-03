Kenyan Jones
1985 - 2020
Kenyan Jones

Kenyan Jones, 35, Toledo, died suddenly at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, following a massive seizure.

Kenyan was born April 5th, 1985, in Toledo, Ohio. His profession as a mechanic was a passion he enjoyed and was good at. There was not anything that he could not do when he put his mind to it. To include being a great husband, father, and grandfather.

He leaves to cherish his memory to his wife, Tiffanie Jones; father, Dwayne Jones, Sr.; mother, Crystal Williams; father-in-law, Lamar (Kim) Stewart; mother-in-law, Marvel Marks; children, Dajonia, Destinie, Kassandra, Kenyan Jr., Brooklynn, Makenna, Amya, La'Ray, Bryson, Tiana, Armani, Kristian, Kendall, Chelci, Ashley, and Branden; grandson, Marcus; brothers, Dwayne Jones Jr., Jamel and Victor Butler; sisters, Meladie and Leah Jones; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and family friends.

Preceded in death by his grandmothers, Sharon Flowers, Sandra Webb; aunt, Precious Anderson; and brother, James Butler.


Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
