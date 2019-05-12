Kernan A. "Skip" Moore, Jr.



Kernan "Skip" Moore, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9th of bone cancer and pulmonary Fibrosis. His loving family was by his side. He was born April 10th, 1945 in New York City to Kernan and Lillian Moore, Sr. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa.



Skip loved reading, Detroit Tigers baseball and his Alabama football team. He was always dressed in his Alabama sweatshirt or T shirt when his team was playing for "good luck". Skip worked for Sheller Globe Corporation, then Prestolite Electric and finally retired after 45 years with Ametek.



Skip is survived by his loving wife Mary Blailock Moore of 54 years; daughters Angie Benner and Sherri (Matt) Lyons; his son Mike Moore; granddaughters Paige and Madison Benner, all of Toledo, Ohio. His brothers Bruce (Joyce) Moore, Toledo and Vernon (Linda) Moore of Byram, Miss. also survive. Skip is now together in heaven with his beloved Maltese dog, Lacie.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 2-5 p.m. at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Memorial contributions may be given to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Please leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from May 12 to May 14, 2019